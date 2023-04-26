Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $9.00. The stock traded as low as $2.94 and last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 306448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wallbox from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wallbox

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Wallbox in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wallbox by 207.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox Stock Performance

Wallbox Company Profile

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

(Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

