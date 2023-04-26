Vulcan Forged PYR Price Hits $3.42 on Major Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $94.07 million and $6.84 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $3.42 or 0.00012134 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007969 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00027296 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020007 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018612 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001196 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,185.51 or 0.99981475 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.54251205 USD and is up 4.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $4,399,833.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

