Vital Energy (VTLE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Vital Energy (NYSE: VTLE):

4/21/2023 – Vital Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $59.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Vital Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2023 – Vital Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $133.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2023 – Vital Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $49.00 to $53.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2023 – Vital Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $68.00 to $61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Vital Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $59.00 to $49.00.

3/7/2023 – Vital Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $61.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Vital Energy Trading Down 3.2 %

VTLE stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.51. The stock had a trading volume of 270,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,088. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $120.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.89 million, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.58.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $364.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.20 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 45.16% and a net margin of 32.88%. Vital Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vital Energy

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $207,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,788.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

