Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Trading Up 0.3%

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.11 and last traded at $45.09. 14,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 20,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.95.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.11. The company has a market capitalization of $492.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 329,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 10,588.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,446,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,698,000 after purchasing an additional 166,287 shares in the last quarter.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Company Profile

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

