Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 73.80 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 74.50 ($0.93). 6,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 405,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.10 ($0.94).

Victorian Plumbing Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 80.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 74.59. The company has a market capitalization of £239.64 million and a P/E ratio of 2,473.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Victorian Plumbing Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a GBX 2.80 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 4.12%. Victorian Plumbing Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

About Victorian Plumbing Group

Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories. It offers a range of products to B2C and trade customers with approximately 125 brands, as well as designs and develops in-house products. The company's bathroom product lines include tiles, flooring, and lighting.

