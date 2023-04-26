VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.71

Shares of VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.71 and last traded at C$3.91, with a volume of 88210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.14.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FORA. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$16.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday.

The company has a market capitalization of C$71.51 million and a PE ratio of -2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.48.

In other VerticalScope news, Director Rob Laidlaw sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$35,258.78. 36.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform in Canada. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, custom content solutions, and programmatic advertising; and e-commerce solutions. The company also focus on hyper-specific subjects that engender strong affinity from online communities of enthusiasts, super fans, experts, pros, hobbyists, and armchair analysts.

