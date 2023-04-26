Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.40

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$16.40 and last traded at C$16.44, with a volume of 1274642 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VET shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. TD Securities downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.40. The firm has a market cap of C$2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92.

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$842.69 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 48.03% and a net margin of 38.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.8246753 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Lars William Glemser sold 19,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total value of C$340,973.51. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

