Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Major Shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp Sells 90,565 Shares

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 90,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $3,499,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,877,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,679,660.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, April 21st, Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 8,642 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $324,161.42.

On Thursday, April 13th, Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 71,446 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $2,165,528.26.

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock traded down $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $37.66. The stock had a trading volume of 945,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,960. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37 and a beta of -0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.99. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $47.25.

VTYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 65.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 67,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

