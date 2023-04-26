Velas (VLX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.14 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Velas has a total market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Velas has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00060322 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00037888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00018783 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000254 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,442,812,141 coins and its circulating supply is 2,442,812,138 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

