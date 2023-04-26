Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $138.01. 777,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,984. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.10. The firm has a market cap of $97.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.58 and a 200-day moving average of $139.63.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

