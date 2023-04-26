Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBR. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.17. 116,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,725. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

