Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Trimmed by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,293 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $76.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,721. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.55.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
