Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Trimmed by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,293 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $76.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,721. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.55.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.