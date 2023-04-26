Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 319,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 225,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,626,000 after purchasing an additional 65,092 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $81.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $109.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

