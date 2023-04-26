Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) is Neumann Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,229 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $7,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,530. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.19. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $80.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

