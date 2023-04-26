Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIS stock traded down $2.88 on Wednesday, hitting $183.60. The stock had a trading volume of 36,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.87 and its 200-day moving average is $185.58. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $156.85 and a 52-week high of $197.88.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.