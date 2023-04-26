Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 328.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VOX stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.55. 29,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,432. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $108.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.