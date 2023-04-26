Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Trading Up 10.5%

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 165,283 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 109,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

