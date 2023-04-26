Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Value Line has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Value Line Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of Value Line stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $46.10. 1,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876. Value Line has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $118.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.51.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Value Line in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Value Line
Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Value Line (VALU)
