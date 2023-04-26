Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Value Line has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Value Line stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $46.10. 1,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876. Value Line has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $118.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALU. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Value Line by 627.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Value Line by 634.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Value Line by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Value Line by 11,415.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Value Line by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Value Line in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

