Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $10.35

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.35, but opened at $10.04. Valneva shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 4,120 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Valneva Stock Down 7.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $664.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Valneva ( NASDAQ:VALN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. Valneva had a negative net margin of 42.00% and a negative return on equity of 94.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Valneva SE will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALN. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Valneva in the 1st quarter valued at $858,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the 3rd quarter worth $3,768,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

