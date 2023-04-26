UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) vs. Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Financial Survey

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) and Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.1% of UTStarcom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Knightscope shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of UTStarcom shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.5% of Knightscope shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares UTStarcom and Knightscope’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTStarcom N/A N/A N/A Knightscope -455.39% N/A -120.88%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTStarcom 0 0 0 0 N/A Knightscope 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for UTStarcom and Knightscope, as provided by MarketBeat.

Risk & Volatility

UTStarcom has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Knightscope has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UTStarcom and Knightscope’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UTStarcom $14.02 million 2.42 -$5.11 million N/A N/A Knightscope $5.63 million 3.97 -$25.64 million ($1.83) -0.33

UTStarcom has higher revenue and earnings than Knightscope.

Summary

UTStarcom beats Knightscope on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies. The Services segment provides services and support for equipment products and also the new operational support segment. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

About Knightscope

Knightscope, Inc. designs, develops, builds, deploys, and supports physical security technologies in the United States. The company's solutions combine the physical presence of autonomous security robots (ASR) with real-time on-site data collection and analysis, and a human-machine interface to reduce crime. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR. The company also develops and operates the Knightscope security operations center (KSOC), a browser-based interface, which allows real-time data access service to its clients for alert of an abnormal event; and Knightscope network operations center (KNOC), a custom set of tools that enables it to manage and monitor the network of ASRs with alerts related to critical indicators and statistics, including charging, software, navigation, and temperatures, as well as to execute over-the-air software upgrades, patches, and other related items. In addition, it offers Knightscope+ remote monitoring, an optional service for clients that operate without a fully staffed 24/7 security operations center. The company serves law enforcement agencies, hospitals, and security teams. Knightscope, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

