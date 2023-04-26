Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0588 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st.
Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:USNZY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.86 million, a PE ratio of 1.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais
Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy; Steel Transformation; and Capital Assets.
