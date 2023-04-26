Uquid Coin Price Tops $3.94 on Major Exchanges (UQC)

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 26th. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for $3.94 or 0.00013211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $39.44 million and approximately $226,714.71 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is a system that simplifies the use of cryptocurrencies by offering debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR, as well as cryptocurrency ATMs around the world. It was awarded “the top debit card of the year” in 2016. The UQUD team plans to use the Ethereum blockchain to improve their services and offer new features such as visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) will serve as the platform’s medium of exchange.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

