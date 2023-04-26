Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Unum Group by 61.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 29,166 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Unum Group news, Director Gloria C. Larson acquired 3,270 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,473.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gloria C. Larson acquired 3,270 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,473.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,233. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06. Unum Group has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.43.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

