UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 516.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,574 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.8% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,903,103,000 after purchasing an additional 851,994 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,276,059 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,674,701,000 after acquiring an additional 367,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,147,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,625,004,000 after acquiring an additional 132,461 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,752,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,400,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,892 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,731,683 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,379,610,000 after acquiring an additional 68,160 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 2.2 %

UNH stock traded down $10.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $481.07. 1,134,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,582,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $486.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.97.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.18%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

