United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Down to $7.00

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.00, but opened at $6.75. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 6,961,280 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.28.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 25,395 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 38,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 525.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 113,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,345,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

