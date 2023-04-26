United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after buying an additional 601,166 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,163,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $892,858,000 after buying an additional 93,463 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,103,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $501,354,000 after buying an additional 82,716 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,653,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,583,000 after purchasing an additional 179,296 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.87. The stock had a trading volume of 986,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,685. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The company has a market capitalization of $150.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.78.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

