United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,499,723,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.3 %

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.78.

UPS stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,312,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $149.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

