United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74, Yahoo Finance reports. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $32.41 and a 1 year high of $44.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day moving average is $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

UBSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 24.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,550,000 after buying an additional 2,782,694 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,184,000 after buying an additional 624,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,348,000 after buying an additional 495,652 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,315,000 after buying an additional 388,313 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

