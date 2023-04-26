Uniswap One Day Trading Volume Tops $59.62 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $5.65 or 0.00018926 BTC on exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.26 billion and approximately $59.62 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.43 or 0.00312972 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00011971 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000719 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000671 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000170 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.46963954 USD and is up 2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 666 active market(s) with $73,050,017.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

