UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Gap Up to $55.80

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.80, but opened at $60.91. UMB Financial shares last traded at $61.61, with a volume of 131,333 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.62.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UMB Financial news, Director Kris A. Robbins acquired 500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.12 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,219.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $441,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kris A. Robbins bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.12 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,503 shares of company stock valued at $847,171. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 81.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,563,000 after buying an additional 1,661,449 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,184,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in UMB Financial by 104.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,808,000 after purchasing an additional 236,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,356,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,190,000 after buying an additional 174,204 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 694,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,024,000 after buying an additional 165,629 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

