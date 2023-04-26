UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Issues Earnings Results

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91, Briefing.com reports. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

UMB Financial Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of UMBF traded up $5.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.36. 154,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,738. UMB Financial has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $99.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UMBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on UMB Financial from $104.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Kris A. Robbins purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.12 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Kris A. Robbins acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.12 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,219.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $39,917.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,326.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,503 shares of company stock valued at $847,171. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,356,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,190,000 after purchasing an additional 174,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 81.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,449 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,617,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,122,000 after purchasing an additional 72,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.