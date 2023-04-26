UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UGI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

UGI Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of UGI stock opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. UGI has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $44.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UGI will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in UGI by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

