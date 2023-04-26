UBS Group Raises United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $198.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $196.00 to $198.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday. Melius assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.78.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $176.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.32. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The company has a market cap of $151.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

