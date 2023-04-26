UBS Group Lowers MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $570.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from $611.00 to $570.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MSCI. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.33.

Shares of MSCI opened at $471.15 on Wednesday. MSCI has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $572.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $537.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $503.75.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. MSCI’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,839,566,000 after buying an additional 176,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MSCI by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,328,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,082,000 after acquiring an additional 25,088 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in MSCI by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,296,000 after purchasing an additional 890,554 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MSCI by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,182,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,320,000 after purchasing an additional 467,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in MSCI by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,624,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,172,000 after purchasing an additional 116,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

