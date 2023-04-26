Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,936 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,333,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,898,055. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.55.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

