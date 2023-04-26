U.S. Bancorp Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for U.S. Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.67 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $4.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on USB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.35.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $31.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.75. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $53.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. Mufg Bank LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,935,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,525,000 after acquiring an additional 29,521,176 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $644,436,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716,555 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

