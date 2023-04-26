Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.50-7.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.935-1.970 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TYL. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $436.58.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded up $3.07 on Wednesday, reaching $367.08. 280,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,316. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $281.11 and a 1-year high of $425.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $340.66 and a 200-day moving average of $329.22.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $452.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.73, for a total value of $322,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,353.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,867,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.73, for a total transaction of $322,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $415,353.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,898 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,979 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 4,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after acquiring an additional 357,779 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.