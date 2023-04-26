Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Trading Up 4.7% Following Strong Earnings

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.7% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $24.35 and last traded at $24.17. Approximately 89,868 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 328,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.08.

The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $188.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.76 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRMK shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Trustmark in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Trustmark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

In other news, Director Tracy T. Conerly purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $42,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $42,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Trustmark by 28.3% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 36,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in Trustmark by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 14,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 134.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 2.5% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 1st quarter worth $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.34. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

