TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.03

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.03 and last traded at $29.03, with a volume of 10699 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.90.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.32 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael M. Ozimek purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,341. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, General Counsel Michael James Hall bought 1,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,427.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Ozimek bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,341. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,689 shares of company stock worth $295,358. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRST. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 499.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 131,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 109,391 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 45.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after buying an additional 96,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 89,509 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,257,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,173,000 after acquiring an additional 50,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

(Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.