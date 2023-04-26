Truist Financial Raises Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $270.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on V. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.14.

NYSE V traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.06. 2,363,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,132,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.28. The company has a market cap of $432.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,801,337,000 after acquiring an additional 912,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,616,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,683,673,000 after purchasing an additional 640,839 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after buying an additional 1,785,695 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

