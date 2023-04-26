True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0248 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

True North Commercial REIT Stock Performance

Shares of TNT.UN stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$3.26. 275,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,334. True North Commercial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$3.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$300.25 million, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNT.UN. Raymond James lowered their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Featured Articles

