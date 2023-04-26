TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $348.00-351.48 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $305.15 million. TriNet Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.96-4.90 EPS.

TriNet Group Price Performance

TNET stock remained flat at $82.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,067. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.15. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $60.60 and a 1-year high of $95.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.73.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.09 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 52.06% and a net margin of 7.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

TNET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.25.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $528,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,752,003.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $528,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,752,003.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $228,902.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,004.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,975. 40.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 31.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

