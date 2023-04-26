Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Major Shareholder Strategic Opportuniti Electrum Purchases 2,181,818 Shares

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) major shareholder Strategic Opportuniti Electrum acquired 2,181,818 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,199,999.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,604,741 shares in the company, valued at $17,382,607.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Trilogy Metals Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMQ traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 59,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,081. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trilogy Metals

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,675 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 167,693 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

