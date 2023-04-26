Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Sells 128 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 559,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,886,000 after purchasing an additional 158,309 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 102,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,897,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $360.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,157. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.69 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.72.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.64.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

