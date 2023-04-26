Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,068 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,595 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Regions Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 77,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 122,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

RF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,926,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,288,396. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RF shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

