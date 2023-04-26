Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 119,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 42,330 shares during the period.

BATS:PAVE traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.25. 392,655 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.40. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

