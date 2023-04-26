Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Has $1.68 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity comprises approximately 1.0% of Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in TE Connectivity by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:TEL traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.08. 1,268,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $138.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.29.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.91.

TE Connectivity Company Profile



TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

