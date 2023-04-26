Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 36.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 100.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAM traded up $4.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $278.32. The company had a trading volume of 100,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,490. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.14. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.68 and a fifty-two week high of $462.99.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Cowen lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.08.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

