Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,242 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,670,000 after purchasing an additional 100,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,406,000 after acquiring an additional 405,731 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,041,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,459,000 after acquiring an additional 47,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,015,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novanta in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Novanta news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $1,025,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,732,821.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOVT stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.08. The stock had a trading volume of 13,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,402. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.84 and a 1-year high of $173.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.48 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.74.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Novanta had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $218.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

