Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,964,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,880 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,925,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,848,000 after acquiring an additional 890,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,717,000 after acquiring an additional 707,653 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 394.4% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 453,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,162,000 after acquiring an additional 362,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,966,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.83.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,452. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.89 and a 200-day moving average of $101.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 1.76. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $145.88.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.